Veteran Nigerian Film Director, Biyi Bandele, Is Dead

Biyi Bandele, a seasoned Nigerian film director, has passed away.

According to a statement issued by his daughter, the renowned filmmaker who is also co-Director of Netflix’s debut Nigerian original series “Blood Sisters” passed away in Lagos on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The shocking information was given just a few weeks before Netflix and EbonyLife’s historical film “Elesin Oba,” which he also directed and adapted for the big screen, had its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere.

The 2013 movie adaptation of the Chimamanda classic book “Half of a Yellow Sun,” starring Thandiwe Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor, was directed by Bandele, who gained notoriety for it.

His daughter wrote Facebook: “I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.

Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss”.