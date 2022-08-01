Veteran Singer, Ebenezer Obey, Loses 48-Year-Old Son

Nigerian juju musician, Ebenezer Obey, has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

It was gathered that 48-year-old Olayinka died on Friday, 29th of August and was interred on Saturday.

However, the cause of Olayinka’s death has not been confirmed.

Sadly, this is not the first time the juju maestro will be thrown into a state of mourning. The octogenarian lost his 67 years old wife, Lady Juliana Obey-Fabiyi, on August 23, 2011.

The 48 years of marriage was blessed with four kids, three sons and a daughter.

Ebenezer Obey, fondly called Chief Commander has been one of the pillars of Nigerian music, he began his carrier in the mid-1950s