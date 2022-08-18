VIDEO: Singer, BNXN, Lagos Police Clash

There are some pictures and video snippets of a rave-of-the-moment artiste, BNXN also known as Buju, in an altercation with personnel of the Lagos State Police.

In a now-deleted post, the singer tweeted; “Spat at a police officer’s face and it felt so good. I let you into my car and you dragged and tear my shirt and start slapping me? Nah everybody must stop.”

However, the singer did not state what led to the heated argument between him and the police officers.

Watch the video of the altercation below: