Water Resources Bill Draconian, FG Stifling Us – Gov Douye Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the National Water Resources Bill currently before the National Assembly, saying it would have adverse effect on the predominantly maritime state if it is passed into law.

Senator Diri also described as draconian, the National Water Resources Bill, saying it would be unfair and unjust to introduce the water resources bill when oil-producing states were still agitating for a fair deal from their oil and gas resources.

The State Governor, made his position known on Friday when the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dame Didi Walson-Jack and her team paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri said, “The Water Resources Bill is not acceptable. The provisions of the bill, if it becomes law, would have more negative impact on us as we are a mainly maritime environment.

“Having taken away our oil and gas resources, the federal government is trying to introduce a water resources law at a time that we are still fighting for a fair deal. This bill is tantamount to stifling us. The federal government is on our neck and we cannot breathe anymore.”

Governor Diri called on sponsors of the bill to withdraw it, saying the country operates a federal system of government rather than a unitary government.