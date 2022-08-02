We Are ‘Making Progress’ In Tackling Banditry, Terrorism – Buhari Tells Diplomats

The Nigerian government is making efforts to tackle banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this on Tuesday while receiving the letters of credence from the new Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, at the State House in Abuja.

While calling for more international collaboration to tackle insecurity, Buhari stated that Nigeria has made meaningful progress in tackling insecurity with the support of friendly countries including Canada and Mexico.

“The political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, West and Central African regions,” Buhari said.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer clashes and insurgency. We are however making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain this fight until we overcome these challenges.”

The Commander-in-Chief lamented the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying it has undermined efforts in boosting global food security.

He also believes that global insecurity as well as the COVID-19 pandemic which struck the world in 2020 has affected major economies.

At the event which signals the assumption of duty of the new ambassadors, President Buhari tasked them to build on the achievements of their predecessors, insisting that Nigeria further counts on their support particularly in addressing issues of marine-related crime, among others.

In the 2023 general elections, the President asked the diplomats to monitor political activities in the country but should remain apolitical.

He added, “I urge you to also build friendships and acquaintances in the course of your stay in our country. Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, the devastating effect of global insecurity, climate change and the post-coronavirus era have devastated global economies.

“Nations continue to struggle to recover from these multiple global challenges. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has undermined the progress countries have achieved in tackling food security in the last decade.”