We’ll Be Equitable, Run Inclusive Govt, Says Shettima

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians that when elected, Bola Tinubu’s administration would be just, fair and inclusive to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliations.

Shettima stated this on Tuesday at the one-year memorial service for Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, father of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State.

He said, “We need to build a new nation because the hope of the black man is on Nigeria. The onus is on us to secure the future of our children yet unborn.

Also Read: Presidency: Why Kwankwaso Is Supporting Tinubu – Deji Adeyanju

“I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to be just and fair to all Nigerians. We are going to be all inclusive because no society can strive on injustice. Ours will be all encompassing, all embracing government.

“We will build a country of our dreams where people are judged by their character irrespective of their political affiliations, religious persuasions, sectional or tribal ground.”