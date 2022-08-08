What is the best bet to make on roulette?

If you are new to casino games, sitting at a roulette table might be an overwhelming process since there are many different things you can bet on. Roulette is one of the most popular casino games that dates back hundreds of years.

Roulette is a game that involves a spinning wheel with 0-36 numbers, and 00 for American Roulette, allowing you to bet on each number or set of numbers that the ball will land on. When it comes to online roulette games, the outcome is based on a random number generator (RNG), which is in charge of making a totally random outcome for every spin.

This means that there is no secret strategy or best bet to make since the process is entirely dependent on luck.

When it comes to choosing the right bet, there are certain things you need to consider first. The right type of bet on a roulette table is based on how much risk you are willing to take. Depending on the probability of the bet, the casino gives out different odds. The goal here is to find the ultimate spot of choosing the best type of odd that involves as less risk as possible.

In other words, choosing a bet that has the biggest chance of happening and gives you the best odds for high roulette payouts?

That’s why we decided to cover some of the best bets you can make at a roulette table. So, let’s find out.

Bet on Red/Black, Evens/Odds, 1-18/19-36

If we take a look at some of the other more popular games in the casino world, we can find that no other game gives a player a chance of close to 50/50 odds on a single bet. With red/black, evens/odds, or 1/18/19-35 bets, you are giving yourself a chance of hitting almost half of the options on the Roulette wheel.

This type of bet gives you a 1:1 payout and it is one of the safest bets you can make on a roulette table.

There are also many roulette progressive strategies involving these bets where players can increase their bet after every loss in order to return all the money they’ve lost.

The only thing about this bet is that the payout is less than most other bets you can make on a roulette table, which sometimes isn’t exciting enough for the players.

Bet on Columns

If you want to increase the excitement of your roulette session and get a chance to earn more money, betting on columns might be the right type of bet for you. So, if a payout of 1:1 isn’t enough, you can try betting on columns with a 2:1 payout. This means that if you bet $10 you’ll get $20.

Columns are not constructed by consecutive numbers. For example, the first column includes numbers like 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, 19, 22, 25, 28, and 31 and the number of red and black numbers differ between each column.

Betting on Column gives you an odds of around 32.4% of happening which is considered good since the payout is larger.

There are also a few combinations of column bets that can increase your payouts by providing the highest odds possible.

For example, experts like to combine betting on black and the third column, or choosing red and the second column. This way you’ll be given a chance to break even if you don’t pick the right column or gain some additional profits.

Slip Bet

If you want to go big but the straight-up bet gives you cold sweats, choosing a less risky option is to bet on a slip bet. The slip bet gives you a higher reward but involves lower risk.

The slip bet involves placing chips on any two numbers that are next to one another. This bet can be played either horizontal or vertical, and in order to place this kind of bet, you need to put the chip right on the line between the numbers.

The odds of this type of bet are 5.4% which is significantly lower than the types of bets we mentioned before but has a payout of 17:1, which means that winning such a bet will result in huge profits.

The Six Line Bet

If you are not willing to risk on such a small odd like the slip bet, you can choose a less risky bet with still a good payout of 5:1 and odds of 16.2%.

The six-line bet has nothing to do with the number six, even though a can sometimes cover this number. These types of bets are called Inside Bets, because of the layout of the roulette betting table, and they all lie inside the main betting area. The Six Line Bet is also used in many strategies like the Shotwell System and the Six Line Quattro roulette system.

The reason why the six-line is considered good is that it provides a good chance of winning since you can cover multiple bets at the same time, and the payout is also decent.