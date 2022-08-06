Whitemoney Speaks With British Accent Shortly After Landing In Ireland (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has stirred reactions online over his hilarious British accent.

The reality star who emerged winner of Big Brother Naija season 6 edition was spotted in a funny video forming a British accent. This happened shortly after he landed in Ireland.

His ‘funny’ accent has caused a huge stir among fans and netizens on social media.

iam_rich_emmy_ wrote:

“Me wen I get to my dream country 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

benson_chizaram_naomi wrote:

“@mirabelbenson his in your country go welcome am”

lifeaschyyna__ wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂”

isamandch wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

mikkytorino wrote:

“In England once you know how to say INNIT u are qood to go 🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below: