Why My Life Is Constantly Under Threat — Mr Macaroni

Skit maker and actor, Mr Macaroni has disclosed shocking claims of receiving threats against his life and family for not endorsing “a certain candidate” ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a recent tweet, the entertainer explained how a woman had recently threatened his family for not supporting her candidate.

The funnyman also said he has been subjected to online attacks on several occasions for not supporting any presidential candidate ahead of next year’s election.

The comedian, further, said he remained unconcerned by the threats, also advising Nigerians on making the right decisions during the upcoming election.

Mr Macaroni wrote; “I went to visit my mother 2 weeks ago. I was giving out money to some people in the neighbourhood as I always do anytime I go home. A woman walked up to me and asked why I am against a particular candidate. I said I am not against anyone. All I want is for a better country.”

“And that can only happen when we vote in good leaders. The next thing she said is that I should better watch myself because they know where my people live. I asked if that was a threat and she continued saying all sorts. My sister and manager were with me and I have a video!!

“I can go on and on about different threats that I have received from some party members or supporters of a presidential candidate because they somehow believe that I am against their choice. Cyberbullying via different online attacks and tribal propaganda.”

“There is so much dishonesty going on and it gets worse by the day. But my message will never change! Nigerians have suffered enough!!! Look around you and look at the serious challenges we are facing as a people. There’s no Messiah anywhere!”

“However, to stand a chance for a better Nation come 2023, we must elect the most suitable options to occupy positions of leadership in the country.”