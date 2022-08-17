Why NNPP Couldn’t Fulfill Request By Shekarau’s Camp – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate for the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), has provided an explanation for why his group was unable to comply with one of the demands made by the supporters of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State.

He added that there is no animosity between him and Shekarau, the party’s nominee for senator for Kano Central.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso claimed that the rumor that both of them harbor grudges is untrue and that there is no such thing in the party.

He was reacting to the news that the two-term governor of the state (Shekarau) may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged failure to fulfill the terms of agreement they reached prior to Shekarau’s defection to the NNPP.

Kwankwaso said, “There is no agreement that was not fulfilled other than that of contestants. We have tried our best to honour the agreement but time couldn’t permit us.”

According to him, most of the people brought by Shekarau’s side to get tickets for elective positions joined the NNPP at a time when INEC would not accept their candidacy.

However, he said that if the party wins the election and forms a government, Shekarau’s associates would get more prestigious positions.

Kwankwaso added that this would not cause any problem in the NNPP, confirming that there is no problem between him and Shekarau.