Why Some Nigerians Struggle To Survive Abroad: Laura Ikeji

Laura Ikeji Kanu, a stunning mother of two and multi-brand influencer, has revealed why some Nigerians struggle to survive overseas.

She claims that some people can’t thrive abroad since they can’t do a lot of things on their own.

For example, they depend on professionals to style their hair for them, which is rather expensive abroad.

Laura went on to say that, in contrast to other Nigerians who move overseas and end up cutting their hair or getting dreadlocks to save money, she will still look good if she chose to stay put in another country.

She counseled women to study many talents in order to be able to live wherever they find themselves as a result.

