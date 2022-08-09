Wike: If You Take Me Away From PDP, I Will Still Perform

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that effective leadership is not about political party.

Wike said this at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern Bypass Road that was performed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Tuesday.

Wike stated that it is wrong for people to think that leadership is a function of political party, when it is actually about the mindset of the individual.

“Leadership is not about party, leadership is about individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people I have this capacity, I have this quality to render services to you. If you take me away today from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I’m in PDP that I’m performing.

“It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people. Take me to YPP, allow to become whatever I will become there, I will perform. Take me to any party, I will perform. So, it is not party that makes you to perform.”