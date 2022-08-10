Wike: My Only Regret Is Not Having Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough Is Enough’

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that if he has the opportunity, he will successfully tackle banditry.

Wike said this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern bypass road in Rivers.

The road was inaugurated by Aliyu Wamakko, former governor of Sokoto, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated that Nigeria’s problems can be effectively addressed if leaders are truly committed to serving the people.

He added that his resolve to deliver effective governance would not be in doubt even if was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).