Wike To Atiku Supporters: Stop Rumours About Me, Focus On How PDP Will Win Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs to “put its house in order” to prevail in the 2023 presidential election, according to Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

At the opening of the Rivers government’s brand-new VIP lounge at the Port Harcourt international airport on Tuesday, Wike made this statement.

The Rivers governor asked Atiku Abubakar supporters to concentrate on creating a winning plan for the 2023 elections rather than peddling false rumors, according to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, his spokesperson.

“We are busy campaigning with our projects on how our party will win election in the state. Other people are busy in Abuja carrying rumours and gossip,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are busy here (Rivers) from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll start Monday again, flagging off projects, and commissioning projects that will sell our party.

“Every day in the newspapers, Wike did this, Wike did that, then they will call the candidate, you see what I said about Wike today. Rent seekers. No job.

“Instead of you to do something that will make your party to win 2023 elections, you’re only busy; every day, Wike said this. Where you heard from Wike I do not know; maybe in your dream.

“You want to support the candidate, you’re not at home, you’re in Abuja. Come home and campaign and work for the party. Stop this Abuja politics of carrying rumours to the candidate.

“I think a party that wants to win election cannot on their own be causing problems for themselves.

“We have said that whatever promise we have made, we are going to fulfil them before we leave office on May 29th, 2023. And let me say, only one person can be a minister from the state. I would not be a minister. I am not a liability. Rivers state is an asset. If you don’t want to win election it is your business.

“I am not running for election. He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches. So, allow Rivers state to continue to do what they are doing by using our projects to campaign to our people.”