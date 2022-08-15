Will Smith, Wife Spotted Out Together For First Time Since Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, were spotted together in public for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap, which occurred in March.

The couple enjoyed an afternoon date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday as they were photographed out together for the first time since Will, 53, slapped ace comedian, Chris Rock on stage in defence of Jada, 50, at the 94th Academy Awards.

They appeared to be in good spirits and a beard-sporting Will even threw the peace sign to a fan as Jada appeared to hold onto his belt loop while they walked to their car, Pagesix.com reports.

The debacle at March’s awards show unravelled after Rock, 57, made light of Jada’s hair loss. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” he joked.

However, Jada Pinkett has been open about living with alopecia, an ailment which involves hair loss.

Due to the joke, Will walked to the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. “Oh wow,” said Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. “Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!” Will yelled up to the stage after taking his seat. The King Richard star went on to win Best Actor later in the night.

He has since apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which banned him from the awards show for 10 years. He can still be nominated and win one of the coveted awards.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum most recently shared another apology for Rock last month, posting a video across his social media accounts in which he extended an olive branch.