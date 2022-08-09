Wizkid’s Babymama, Jada P Flaunts Baby Bump On Instagram

Beautiful images of Jada Pollock’s baby bump have been posted by the third baby mama and manager of award-winning artist Wizkid.

The singer and Jada Pollock, his third baby mama, were reportedly expecting their second child, as reported in May.

The fourth child of the artist will be welcomed soon by him and his manager, cum baby mama.

Wizkid has two kids from prior relationships with Shola Ogudugu and Binta Diamond, both of whom have a son for him.

Jada P, who already shares her first child Zion with Wizkid proudly flaunted her growing baby bump on her Instagram story.

She captioned the photo “Photo dump”. In another post on her Instastories, she posted a photo of her first child with Wizkid.

See post below: