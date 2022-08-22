Wizkid’s Babymama, Jada P Hints At Welcoming Second Child

Wizkid’s manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has sparked reactions as she hints at welcoming a second child with the popular singer.

Wizkid and Jada P, announced in May that they were expecting their second child.

READ ALSO: “Get Out Of My Front” – Wizkid Yells At Cameramen Person During Concert

From his prior relationship with Shola Ogudugu and Binta Diamond, both of whom had sons for him .

Jada Pollock, who made the rumors official by revealing her big baby bump last month, appears to have given birth.

Media personality Toolz Oniru donated pink flowers to Jada, who posted a picture of them on social media.

Jada thanked the OAP for her thoughtful gesture. She noted on how fortunate she is to be surrounded by compassionate people.

See post below: