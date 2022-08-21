Yomi Fabiyi Refutes Inhumane Treatment Allegations Made By His Babymama, Grace Jimoh

After his baby mama, Grace Jimoh, made the accusations, Nollywood actor and director Yomi Fabiyi responded.

The mother of one was back at it, exposing the cruel act he had done to her.

Yomi Fabiyi refuted her claims and chastised her for using the gender card to win support from the public and money at the risk of his profession and mental health.

He claimed that there is no difference between choosing evil, wickedness, violence, blackmail, or peace, love, respect, or humility.

Yomi Fabiyi asked if Grace appeared to have been assaulted or mistreated after sharing a video of her giving birth.

Yomi continued by saying that he treated Grace with the respect, dignity, and care that every woman bearing a child deserves, however she decided to falsely accuse him of beating her into a coma that required her to perform forced labor.

In a now deleted instagram post, Yomi wrote: “Evil, wickedness, violence, blackmail OR the opposite, peace, love, respect, humility has nothing to do with AGE.

This is me showing utmost support and angelic care in the LABOUR ROOM as expected in a saner cline. Can every honest mother or medical inclined say for sure that the person here in gradual labour looks like she was beaten TO STUPOR few hours or days before this moment? What if this evidence does not exist?

See major newspapers and blogs posting rubbish. No more ethics and professionals in these institutions again. Quest for content or PULL HIM DOWN BY ALL MEANS SYNDROME. Some of them lack dignity and conscience.

She criminally DEFAMED me that I beat her to stupor that led to FORCE LABOUR just to DEMONISE and PAINT ME BLACK, knowing fully well some of you are RECKLESS in judgment because it is social media.

Playing gender card to gain public sympathy, financial aids at the expense of my career and mental health is PURE EVIL AND WICKEDNESS. You all expect me to commit suicide or go violent with her, shame in you, I want not raised that way.

Trust me, she is on the verge of using her fingers and phone pads to bring some troubles if she does not desist from invading into my privacy and dragging me with cheap lies, blackmail and concoctions capable of dragging me into REAL DEPRESSION. We are NOT married. I gave Grace every respect, dignity and care any woman carrying ones child should get, if not for her VIOLENCE and EXTREME DESPERACY, maybe…..

I am NOT ready to DIE for anybody in silence. If I am stretched, I turn and price my sterner tough. I have NEVER and will NEVER TOUCH my PARTNER or SPOUSE. Stay out of my business and let us raise this child in peace. Wa to te oh. PEACE OUT”.