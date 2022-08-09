Yoruba Elders To Tinubu: Your Victory In 2023 Certain

A group under the aegis, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), has thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

They stated that the former Lagos State governor is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election, assuring that he will make a difference as a leader.

The elders stated that Tinubu has the pedigree and antecedent, having served credibly as a senator in the Third Republic and two-term governor of the Centre of Excellence.

The elders stated that Tinubu’s efforts at stabilising democracy in Nigeria were enough to earn him victory in 2023.

The council stated this in a communiqué after its quarterly meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The communiqué was signed by its Chairman, Mr Francis Akinikawe; Secretary, Chief Clement Fadipe; National Treasurer, Aremu Akindele and National Welfare Officer, Mrs Funmi Jabaru.

YCE described Tinubu as a destabilised Nigerian and a good leader, who ran an all-inclusive government during his tenure as Lagos State governor.

The group maintained that as the chief crusader of democracy in Nigeria, Tinubu stands for justice, fairness and national cohesion.

YCE said it was optimistic that Tinubu would tackle the myriad of problems facing Nigeria if elected president.