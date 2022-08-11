“You Are Mad” – Tems Tells Troll Who Mocked Her Singing Abilities

Temilade Openinyi, better known as Tems a quickly emerging singer, has criticized a fan for embarrassing her by making fun of her singing abilities.

During a live Instagram session with her fans, a troll messaged her, telling her that her voice is not sweet.

Angered by this, Tems replied, telling the follower that it is his voice that is not sweet, and he is mad for degrading her voice.

Tem replied: “Your voice no sweet, your voice no sweet, you are mad”, as she gave out the ‘F’ finger.

