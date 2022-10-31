2023: Afenifere Goofed, Can’t Decide For South-West – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the endorsement of some presidential candidates by the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Sowore said both the ‘teams A and B’ of the group goofed, as “they can not decide for the South-West.”

This is coming on the heels of another purported endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, by the founding father and a leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Sunday, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Tinubu received the endorsement during a meeting he had with the leaders of the organisation at Fasoranti’s residence in Akure.

Some members of the group, including Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and the Secretary-General Chief Sola Ebiseni, were however absent at the meeting.

Recall that Afenifere, led by its current leader, Adebanjo, had earlier endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Reacting on Monday, Sowore said, “Afenifere TEAM ‘A’ & Afenifere ‘B’ ought to know they goofed, they can’t sit in their living rooms and endorse candidates on behalf of South-West, they are too fiercely independent to fall for these crooked endorsements. They’ll always vote their conscience!”