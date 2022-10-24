2023: Atiku Working With Enemies Of Rivers – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed that he would not campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar because he appointed enemies of the State to his Campaign Council.

Wike made the declaration while addressing party stakeholders and supporters in Port Harcourt at the Inauguration of the Rivers state PDP Campaign Rally on Monday.

Wike said the PDP candidate picked those he wants to work with in Rivers, adding that “if he wants us to work with him, if he wants us to campaign for us, he would have talked to us.”

“They said they don’t want us to campaign for them, if anyone wants us to campaign for them they will come and meet us. The presidential candidate has chosen enemies of the state as members of his campaign council, even me the Governor of the state I do not have any input.

“If anybody did not accommodate the interest of Rivers state, we will also not have their interest at heart.”