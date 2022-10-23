2023: Lagos APC Chairman Will Vote For Me – Lagos PDP Guber. Candidate, Jandor

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor on Saturday took his campaign to Badagry Division meeting stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders.

At the campaign ground, he stated that he had secured the endorsement of key people in Badagry to win the 2023 election, saying majority including the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who also hails from Badagry would vote for him.

Speaking at Wards G and F in Badagry Local Government area in Ajido, Jandor stated that God has written it that a time is coming that a son of the soil would be the next Governor and he is the one.

Jandor added that the people of Badagry have been supporting people from other places to be governors in Lagos State, adding the time had come that it should no longer be given to just anybody.

He stated that people can be in another party, but they would vote for him as their son.

He said: “All the Deputy Governors and APC party chairmen that they have been giving us what have they achieved.

“I can tell you that even the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi would vote for the PDP in 2023. I told him before I started the race. When I become the governor I would take care of him.

“I am not going to be a PDP or APC Governor, I would be the Governor of all. Since they have been ruling they have not been able to complete Badagry Expressway unlike what they did in Lekki.

“When we get into office, we will construct bridge in Badagry. Don’t be afraid, it is just eight hours on the election day and they cannot rig this election. We have been winning them in Badagry Division all along.”