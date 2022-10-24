2023: Nigeria Will Break Up If APC Wins – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, warned on Monday that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate, win the general elections in 2023, Nigeria will split.

Obaseki stated this at the state’s Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council’s inaugural meeting.

READ ALSO: I Will Put Governance At Backseat To Focus On PDP Campaigns – Obaseki

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

He also took a swipe at Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the supporters of the former Anambra State governor popularly known as “Obidients” will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki went further to express confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has what it takes to get Nigeria back on the path of good governance.