2023: Northern Christian Clerics Ask Shettima To Step Down As Tinubu’s Running Mate

Northern christian clerics and leaders of different support groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the party to prevail on Senator Kashim Shettima to withdraw as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

They also warned that if their demand was not met before the end of the window period for withdrawal of candidates as stipulated in the Electoral Act (2022 as amended), i.e., 90 days to the election, the APC should be ready to lose the support of their millions of supporters in the north.

The clerics and heads of the APC groups met yesterday in Abuja. They warned that they would withdraw the support of millions of followers across the country should the ruling party proceed with Kassim Shettima as Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

They made their displeasure known in a communique issued at the end of the meeting to review the participation of Christians in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The communique, jointly signed by Pst. Dauda Yakubu, Pst.

Yuguda Augustine, Lucas Bako, Deaconess Jessica Nuhu, Elder Williams Unogwu, Dr. Theodore Uji, Pst. Ambas Kelvin, Mr. Haruna Vincent, and Bish Emeka lamented the neglect of Christians.

It stated that fielding the same faith ticket in an election was, by all standards, a national threat that must not be allowed to stand.

The communique read: “Nigeria has already had enough insecurity and challenges, and contributing to further insecurity and challenges in the country should bother every well-meaning and concerned Nigerian.

“We understand that the argument against substituting the Muslim Vice Presidential candidate of the APC with a Northern Christian is based on its proponents because it is no longer possible. Still, we beg to differ by stating categorically that it is possible and that APC can make the change if it has the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“To address this, a few steps must be taken, which in isolation or collectively will bring about the APC not fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, but a Muslim-Christian ticket which, of course, should be the standard.

“The leadership of the APC should ensure the vice presidential candidate nominee resigns with immediate effect. As clearly stated in the new electoral amendment law, he should be made to officially write to INEC to notify them of his withdrawal from the race.”