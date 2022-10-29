2023: Obi Decries Nigeria’s Failure To Qualify For World Cup, Promises Investment In Sports

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has decried Nigeria’s non-qualifying for next month’s World Cup in Qatar, saying his administration, if elected, would invest money in sports.

He stated this at the campaign ground in Nasarawa State on Saturday.

“A country of 200 million people, we did not qualify for World Cup? …We will put money in sports, the youths will have goals, we will go to World Cup one way. How can they play World Cup without Nigeria?” Obi queried.

“We will give you back your job, we will give you back your country. You will be proud of Nigeria,” he also said.