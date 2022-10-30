2023: PDP’s Jandor Is ‘Mentally Ill’ For Challenging Sanwo-Olu – Fani-Kayode Says

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as an exercise in futility, the ambition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adeniran popularly known as Jandor.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said Jandor must have been mentally unwell to have thought he would defeat his counterpart in All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftain noted that the opposition party in Lagos was hapless and completely dead.

He added that APC would emerge victorious in 2023, stressing on the infrastructural development put in place by the incumbent governor.

He said: “If the strange young man with the equally strange name of ‘Jandor’ honestly believes he has a hope in hell of defeating Babajide Sanwo-Olu in next year’s Governorship election in Lagos state then he must be seriously ill and/or mentally challenged.

“The massive level of infrastructural development that Sanwo-Olu has put in place over the last four years is simply mind-blowing. He has proved to be a true and worthy son of Jagaban and has done far more than most people know, think or care to appreciate.

“Those that cannot see it are simply blind and I advise them to go on a tour of the state. Lagos is now a big, pulsating, modern, thriving, prosperous, beautiful, orderly and functional city which can rival any major city in Western Europe or America and which beats any on the African continent.

“With a legacy like this, attempting to defeat Sanwo-Olu next year is an exercise in futility and a waste of time and money. Those that try it will surely lose their deposit.

“Besides which Lagos is Asiwaju’s base: one million Jandors, Bode George’s and PDP’s cannot take it. I advise them both, together with their hapless and luckless party, the PDP, to stop looking for miracles in the sky, to lick their sorry wounds and to retire from politics before they are thoroughly humiliated in the polls.

“The way I see it even Labour may give them a hard time in Lagos as well and may drive them to third place. What a shame!

“I said it before and I will say it again, the PDP in Lagos is as dead as a dodo! Lagos is and will always be APC and Jagaban country!”