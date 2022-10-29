Abuja Terror Alert Not True, Says IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, has stated that the recent security alert was not true, as he urged members of the public to always bring relevant information to the police before making it known to the public.

The IGP stated this on Saturday while inaugurating a modern police station and barracks in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall that the United States and United Kingdom governments had released security alerts, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of planned terrorist attacks.

The police boss however dismissed the terror alert, saying, “How can you enter the country and say there is security alert, you didn’t inform police, and you go around telling your people don’t go to Abuja, return from Abuja.

“When you have information on security, it is proper to inform the police and we will find way to tackle it, instead of taking it to the public.

“I am urging media not to help them spread such information. We are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of residents.”

On the structure, IGP said the modern police stations and barracks had been built across six geo-political zones.

He urged the community to take ownership of the projects, noting that they were built with public money and they should protect it.

He appealed to them not to vandalise the edifice when having issue with the police, saying that the station will have a CCTV camera that will cover at least 2km.