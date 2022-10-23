Actor Gideon Splits With Wife After Four Years Of Marriage

Nollywood Actor Gideon Okeke revealed he had parted ways with his wife, Chidera.

The television host dropped the bombshell on his Instagram story this morning.

According to the actor, he is revealing the information himself for clarity and a clear conscience, adding that it would not have been necessary. He claimed it was best he made the information public because of his fame.

Okeke stated that his separation from his wife is hard to swallow. However, it humbles him. He asked that no one calls or text.

He wrote:“You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that I’m separated from My marriage right? No you wouldn’t…so grab a seat. It is in the interest of clarity and a clear conscience that this becomes imperative. But yea…

“Breakfast reach Me too. Las Las. It’s been a hard hot pill I’ve had to swallow, and boy…it sure humbles one. This PSA wouldn’t be so important (to Me), but for the trap that I find FAME to be sometimes. Gagged.

“But as I look to the future…I pray for My BOYS. Such Lovely Boys. Pls put us All In your prayers… no pity party. They need Mum and Dad sane, sound and strong for the fulfillment of their best interests and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank GOD. And Thank You for rooting for Us. One Life… many stories.

“Pls don’t call, don’t text, as we work our way to a final dissolution. These processes take a toll on one as you may know. God bless y’all”.