Actors Guild Suspends Actress, Nneoma Ukpabi Over Alleged Fraud

Nneoma Ukpabi, Nollywood actress and Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, been suspended by the President of the guild, Emeka Rollas.

The Nollywood actress was suspended over alleged fraud. This is coming after a young lady called her out for collecting a whopping 400,000 from her to get registered as an actor.

The lady further alleged that Nneoma subjected to all kinds of assault, torture and maltreatment.

On that note, Emeka Rollas via his Instagram page announced the suspension of Nneoma Ukpabi while investigation into the allegations commences.

“Few hours ago I got this report about how this lady was treated I followed the matter up through the Delta state chairman to draw a conclusion that the boys were complicit with Nneoma on this matter. No new member or any human deserve to be treated in this manner. We have just suspended Nneoma Ukpabi indefinitely until she and her accomplices are brought to book and she clears herself before the National Disciplinary committee,” he wrote.

See post below: