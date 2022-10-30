“Address Me As Sir Or Daddy” – Wizkid Tells Colleagues

Award-winning music star, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has sent a message to his colleagues in the industry.

Taking to his Snapchat, Wizkid told them to start addressing him as sir or daddy.

Bragging, Wizkid stated that he can stop touching the mic and yet, no one would be able to touch his wealth.

In what seems like a shade to his colleagues, he added that even if they ask their dad or mum for help, it wouldn’t amount to his wealth.

Wizkid promised to open a class for artists to come learn how to get all they deserve with less work and smart business choices.

On Snapchat he wrote: “I can stop touching the mic today and y’all lil niggas still can’t touch the wealth! Even if u ask ur dad and mom for ur help.

“Also soon, I’ll open a class for u niggas to come learn how to get all you deserve with less work and smart business choices.

“Moving forward!! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before you mention my name! Ok babies!”

On his Instagram story, he wrote, “Everybody’s daddy! Goodmorning my kids”.

See post below: