America Should Be In Jail If Borrowing Is A Crime, Says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed concerns about Nigeria’s rising debt portfolio.

Tinubu stated that the “whole of America should be in jail” if taking loans to build infrastructure and attract development is regarded as a crime.

He made the comment on Friday while delivering his speech at the launch of his campaign policy document at the state house in Abuja.

Tinubu said he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are ready to hit the ground running from day one if elected.

The former Lagos governor said the country needs an “experienced torchbearer” to guide it through the doors of security, prosperity and greatness.

He said: “It is, therefore, fitting that we are unveiling the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan for a Better Nigeria today. This Plan is not only a roadmap to a prosperous future, it serves as notice to the Nigerian people that, if elected, Senator Shettima and I shall work tirelessly to reach that promised future from the first moment of the first day we enter office.

“The doors to security, prosperity and greatness are open to us. We must step through these portals, guided by a torchbearer with the experience and mettle to shoulder the task ahead. Nothing short of this will suffice.

“I seek to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I know the way. My experience and past performance assure that. It will be through collective effort and national endeavour that we join hands, cross divides, and achieve our vision.”

The APC presidential flagbearer said his campaign roadmap was borne out of interactions with Nigerians across the country who shared their needs and aspirations with him and Shettima.

“The country does not need fancy promises or foreign experiments. Nigerians seek sustained progress and reform through stable governance and proven leadership,” he added.

“We need true and innovative solutions that address the specific challenges of each of our 36 states and our over 200 million people. We need our own Miracle on the Niger River.”