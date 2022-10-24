Any Candidate Whose Health Is Shrouded In Secrecy Shouldn’t Be Taken Seriously – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed that a presidential candidate whose health is “shrouded in secrecy” should not be taken seriously.

Paul Ibe, Abubakar’s media adviser, spoke with TheCable on Monday, while reacting to a recent comment by Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), about his principal.

While speaking on Sunday at an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyyah sect at the Kano government house, Tinubu said he won’t be a part-time president who will share his time between Dubai and Nigeria.

His comment was apparently directed at Abubakar who spent most of his time in Dubai after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 election.

Speaking with TheCable, Ibe said Tinubu’s comment shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“The president of Nigeria, the most populous country in the black continent is not for comedians,” he said.

“The process of selecting a president is not a jamboree so the earlier the APC puts its house together and starts by having a council in place. They shouldn’t be taken seriously because of their inability to organise.

“Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy. No one should take such a candidate seriously.”