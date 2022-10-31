Archbishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye Dies At 53

The Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, has announced the death of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

According to a statement co-signed by the Synod Secretary, Ven. ‘Segun Ladeinde; and the Chancellor, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji, the reverend died on Sunday evening at the age of 53,

Olumakaiye became the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

ALSO READ: We Are In A War Situation, Let No One Deceive You – Pastor Adeboye

“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments, for which all of us shall remain very proud.

“We shall keep you posted, as detailed arrangements of the Funeral obsequies unfold and are made public,” the statement disclosed.