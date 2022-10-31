Ayu Is A Political Ticking Time Bomb, On A Mission To Destroy PDP – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has described the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a political ticking time bomb that must be disarmed to bring justice and unity back to the party.

Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere alleged that Ayu is on a mission to destroy the party, further accusing the former senator of plotting to ensure that the party’s candidates opposing him lose the forthcoming election.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Ugochinyere who specifically referred to statements credited to the party’s national chairman in Benue as proof that Ayu does not mean well for the party. described the statement as reckless, adding that Ayu’s desperation to remain the PDP national chairman at all costs is scaring young voters.

The Statement read, “Media reports had quoted Ayu as saying that he has the power to stop the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from realising his senatorial ambition on the platform of the party.

“The duo who hail from Benue North West senatorial district had a disagreement shortly after the party presidential primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar Atiku as the party’s standard bearer against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the choice of some governors, including Ortom.

“Since then, Wike alongside his counterparts in Benue, Oyo, Abia and Enugu has repeatedly called for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s chairman as the only panacea to restore peace to the main opposition party.

“The Ayu/Ortom feud which has split the party in Benue State is threatening the senatorial ambition of the governor with Ayu kinsmen in the Jemgbah axis accusing the governor of teaming up with others to pull down their son from his exalted office.

“Addressing the crowd that welcomed him home in Gboko on Friday, Senator Ayu who spoke in the Tiv dialect told his people that he had the power to stop any candidate under the party, particularly in the state to avenge all the attacks on him.”

Ugochinyere in the statement said, “I have no doubt in my mind that Ayu is on a mission to destroy the PDP. That is why he has resolved to remain in that seat despite the growing clamour for him to leave. His desperation to hang on to power, by all means, is scaring young voters.

“I am convinced that Ayu is plotting defeats of the PDP candidates who are opposing him. This is very clear from the statement he made in Benue on Friday. This is infamous Benue statement is reckless and the main reason why he must quit the seat of the party’s national chairman.

“Ayu should know or be reminded that he has no power to stop any candidate of the PDP for any reason whatsoever. I am confident that those he shortchanged will be reinstated by the court.

“My advice for him is that for the little period that he will remain the party chairman, Ayu should stop making dictatorial statements. As a matter of fact, he should quit before he is disgraced out of office.

“It is clear to all and sundry that Ayu is a political ticking time bomb that must be disarmed to bring justice and unity back to the party.

“His continued chairmanship will spell more doom for the party and lead to the worst electoral defeat for the party.

“Therefore, all lovers of democracy and party supporters must take it as a national assignment to ensure that Ayu quit now.”

Ugochinyere who wondered why Ayu carried on behaving and talking as if there is nothing at stake, said that with his hard posture, the party’s national chairman may be disgraced out of office, adding, “Your unnecessary outburst in Benue showed nothing but the fact that you are too arrogant. Your pride will consume you if you don’t quit on time.

“Why are you behaving as if nothing is at stake? God will disgrace you out of office for your atrocities, illegality and misappropriation in the PDP.

“My advice for you is that you should resign now before it is late.”