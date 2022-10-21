Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Over Recent Controversy

Kanye West, an American rapper, lost his partnership with Balenciaga as a result of recent scandals that only gets worse on social media.

According to Hypebeast, in a WWD exclusive, it has been confirmed that the Kering-owned company, Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye on Friday.

Kering told WWD in a statement saying, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.

”This was a result of Kanye’s continuous controversy within the fashion industry and on social media, following his YZYSZN9 runway show held off-schedule during Paris Fashion Week, where he displayed a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and the anti-Semitic threats alongside consistently taking to social media to voice his opinions on his critics.

The Spanish brand seemingly removed all images of Ye from its runway coverage noticed first on Vogue Runway.

Following this, YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA has been removed from not just its own stores and website, but from all retailers globally.