Being A Christian Allows Me Shine Effortlessly In A Dark Industry – DJ CUPPY

Popular Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has disclosed how being a Christian affected her career in the music industry.

DJ Cuppy said that despite the industry being “so dark,” her Christian faith helped her shine easily.

She made this known made in a series of tweets on Friday.

She wrote, “In an industry that can be so dark, I love the fact that being a Christian allows me to shine bright effortlessly. It’s called GODFIDENCE.”

The disc jockey also shared a clip where she spoke with some London students about her Christian faith.

In the video, DJ Cuppy said, “The comfort of having Christ helps me. People always say that you have to be strong. So what gets me through is my Godfidence.”

She captioned the video, “GODFIDENCE! These students reminded me how important it is I keep pushing in my career.

“Every door of racial prejudice I can kick down as an International black female DJ, is one less door that these girls have to kick down by God’s Grace!”