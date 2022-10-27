Chinese Lover Alleged To Have Killed His Nigerian Girlfriend, Pleads Not Guilty

The Chinese national, Geng Quangrong, alleged to have killed his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari, has denied charges levelled against him before a Kano High Court along Miller Road, presided over by Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji.

The state counsel led by the Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawal, presented the court with an interpreter courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Guo Cumru.

He said following the adjournment of the trial over the absence of an interpreter, the ministry wrote to the embassy and they availed them with one.

The court therefore asked Cumru to affirm before the court to interpret from English to Chinese to the accused person.

The prosecution counsel then filed an application of trial of the accused person under Sections 123 sub 1a of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kano State.

“That you, Geng Quangrong of railway quarters in Kano, on the 16th of September 2022 about 21:00, went to a house at Janbulo Quarters of Gwale Local Government Area of Kano, did commit culpable homicide punishable with death.

“That you caused the death of Ummukulsum Sani Buhari of the same address by stabbing the said Ummukulsum on different parts of her body with a knife with knowledge that her death will be the probable consequence of your act, thereby committing an offence 221(b) of the penal code law as amended.”

The accused person, however, denied the charge levelled against him.

The Attorney General prayed the court to adjourn the case by two weeks to enable them tender witnesses on the 14th, 15th and 16th of November.

Defence counsel led by Muhammad Balarabe Dan’azumi however objected that it wasn’t convenient for him, seeking another date.

The prosecution counsel moved a motion that the interpreter comes from Abuja and should be considered.

Therefore, the judge, Sunusi Ado Ma’aji adjourned the case to 16th, 17th and 18th of November for further hearing.

Geng is being accused of trespassing and murder of 23-year-old Ummulkulthum Buhari.

The deceased and accused were said to have been dating before the relationship turned sour.