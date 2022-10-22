Comedian Doctall Kingsley Robbed In His Home

Popular Nigerian skit maker Ogbonna Buchi Kingsley widely known as Doctall Kingsley, on Friday, disclosed that armed robbers recently attacked him in his home.

The comedian revealed that he was robbed in his home on Wednesday by heavily armed men who entered the kitchen and held his family hostage.

He further revealed that the robbers went away with his money, savings, gadgets, and the car he had bought barely two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Two Suspected Dead As Gunmen Attack Checkpoint In Enugu

He also revealed that his wife had been traumatized after the case because she just gave birth through CS.

In the video, he narrated the whole incident, and he captioned it:

“The rate of insecurity in Lagos and in Nigeria at large is extremely high, I and my family are traumatized by this robbery incident we belive the @nigeriapoliceforce are doing their best to catch this criminals, I hope I and my family recover from this. May God help us all.”

See video below: