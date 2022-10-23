CP Removes DPO Over Killing One Of Apostle Suleman’s Convoy Attackers

AIG Abutu Yaro, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, has withdrawn the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Division, CSP Ayodele Suleiman, over the alleged killing of a suspect arrested for attacking the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry.

The DPO is to report to the state police command for debriefing.

In a statement by the Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu said the DPO’s withdrawal was part of the measures to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the gang that attacked the convoy.

“The outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The statement advised members of the public to remain calm and patient, guaranteeing that no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the alleged killing of the suspect, Apostle Suleman, in a tweet, accused the police of trying to erase all evidence that could lead to the arrest of his attackers.