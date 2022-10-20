Cricket Included In 21st National Sports Festival

The National Council on Sports, NCS, has approved the inclusion of cricket in the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, Delta.

The Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), Mohammed Manga, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that this development was part of the resolutions of a virtual meeting held by the Council on Wednesday to deliberate on issues surrounding the 2022 NSF.

The meeting, which also had the Minister of Youth and Sports Development in attendance, Sunday Dare, approved that para-sports will no longer feature in the Games.

“The Council approved that the three compulsory para sports in the NSF, namely, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis, would no longer feature in the Festival.

“The members also approved the inclusion of cricket in the 21st NSF as well as three demonstration sports, which are Netball, Teqball and Mixed Martial Arts,” Manga said.

He added that the Council also affirmed Nov. 28 to Dec. 10 as dates for the 2022 NSF.

”It also as well affirmed Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 for inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting for the Festival,” the ministry spokesman said.