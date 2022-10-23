Dammy Krane Accuses 30BG Member Of Attempting To Break Into His Home

Popular Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane has accused a 30BG member of trying to break into his house.

In a clip shared by Dammy Krane on his Instagram story, he accused AB Kush of 30 BG for trying to break into his house.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Surveillance footage of AB Kush trying to break into my house. I fear no one but Jah, in case y’all don’t know. There’s a GOVERNMENT.”

In September, Dammy Krane called out Davido for refusing to pay him for a music video they once did together.

He then proceeded to accuse Davido of sending his boys to attack him.

Dammy Krane shared a picture of a man who tried to force his car door open to attack him.

The singer wrote: “Davido sent his boys to attack me, but they failed, thanks to safety and security measures by the Government. I have the full video of David’s boy (AB KUSH) trying to force my car door open and attack me.

“This same guy also came sneaking around my house after this attempt. All attempts was caught on security surveillance Camera. This is threat to life.”