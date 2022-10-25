Demons In APC Have Relocated To PDP, Says Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has expressed that the “demons” that were in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2019, Fani-Kayode, while a PDP chieftain, described the APC as a party of darkness and demons, adding that he’s ready to oppose them all the rest of his life.

However, in 2021, the former minister joined the APC, saying he was led by the spirit of God to join the party.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Channels Television, Fani-Kayode stated that the “APC of the past, is different from that of today”.

“The APC of the past is not the APC of today. The demons that were in the APC at that time have simply relocated and gone into the PDP,” he said.

“In the APC today, ethnicity is respected; possibly, unlike before, I’m not scared to say it. My views were my views at that time until things changed.

Also Read: 2023: Nigeria Will Break Up If APC Wins – Obaseki

“New leadership came to the party — a leadership that is responsible and sensitive to the people’s feelings, led by Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe. The people came in. New governors that I happened to know very well gave me assurances and honoured every single one of them.

“A lot of people that were in the PDP, including Matawalle of Zamfara, Ayade of Cross River, Umahi of Ebonyi, and a number of other governors, including myself and so many other party leaders defected to the APC for a reason.

“And the reason was that here, the APC was responsible, responsive, and sensitive to the very things that we fear. What are those things? Ethnic domination.

“And we saw a situation where the PDP was becoming the very monster we thought the APC was. And there was a transformation. They opened up their doors. They promised a level playing field, no matter what your faith and ethnicity is, and they did precisely that.”