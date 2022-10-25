Desola Afod Announces Separation From Husband, Kunle

Desola Afod, the wife of famous Nollywood star Kunle Afod, has announced separation from her husband.

This comes after eight years of fighting hard to keep her marriage despite numerous reports of her husband engaging in extramarital affairs.

The mother of four boys made the declaration on her Instagram page moments ago by deleting all their photos and also releasing a statement that reads thus:

“The good news you wanna hear I left Kunle Afod.”

ALSO READ: Bella Shmurda Recounts How He Spent Lavishly After Becoming Famous

Recently, Kunle Afod visited one of his baby mamas in the United States of America, who bore him his first child. Desola was unhappy with the move, and in retaliation, she unfollowed him on social media, and he returned the favour.

Also, when Kunle Afod celebrated his birthday on Monday, October 24th, 2022, Desola failed to honour him on social media.