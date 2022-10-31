Different betting types for the World Cup 2022

Nigeria is an African giant when it comes to football, ranking second on the continent with its 6 appearances in the tournament. This year however will be a difficult one, after the Super Eagles failed to qualify when Ghana eliminated them on the away goals. Despite the failure to qualify, the fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, where they can cheer their favorite teams. The World cup thrill has been made better by the presence of world cup betting, where punters could reap big.

In this article, we will tell you more about the world cup and the type of bets that you could take part in. We also encourage punters to research the best betting sites, which BettingGuide has done an amazing job, as they have compared and ranked the best bookies you could partner with when betting for the World Cup 2022.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup

This year’s edition of the world cup will be the first for 2 reasons- the first time to be played in an Arab Country, the first time being played in November. This is also going to be the last tournament that will feature the current 32 teams drawn from all over the world. The 32 teams are Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Tunisia, Morocco, Poland, Cameroon, United States, Mexico Wales, Australia, and Costa Rica. The teams will battle each other at the group stages, with the winners advancing to the next stage. There will be a total of 64 matches played by the teams, with the first match being played on November 21st and the final being played on 18th December.

Types of Betting Options for World Cup 2022

Many bookmakers in Nigeria will be offering different types of options to stake in. These options include:

i. 1×2 Bet

This is the most renowned bet, which is also referred to as a three-way bet. Here, you choose 1 for the home team to win, X for a draw, and 2 for the away team to win. It is important to note that this bet only includes the normal play time plus injury time, but excludes extra time and penalty shoot-outs.

ii. Total goals over/under

Usually, you predict if the goals that will be scored in a particular match will be over or under what the bookie has provided. For instance, where a bookmaker provides that the match will end with a total of 3 goals, and you feel that the result will be more than 3 goals, you can stake on “over”, and if the goals scored are more than 3, you win the bet.

iii. Outright bets

Here, you place bets for the tournament even before it starts. For example, it is expected that Brazil will offer one of the best performances in this year’s tournament, so you can place the wager now for them to win the group stages. The bookie places high odds before the tournament starts, and they keep reducing as the time for the event approaches.

iv. Prop Bets

Prob bets involve staking on a particular outcome in a match or tournament. You could predict the score at halftime, yellow and red cards, or even that the match will go to penalties. Different bookies are offering such options and you should be keen to explore them to make the best of the Qatar world cup.

v. Top scorers

This is yet another option, where you could predict who will be the golden boot winner. Predicting the top scorer will involve first going for the teams with the highest odds and narrowing down to their known players. Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe are the favorites, and this is another way that you could make money in the upcoming tournament.

vi. Handicap bets

Also known as Asian Handicap, the bookmaker gives a team a goal or goals advantage before the match commences to make the playing field an even one. To win on this bet, you add the goals to the underdog who was given an advantage. For instance, if Ghana were favorites to beat France the bookie might give France a 3-0 handicap advantage, and if you predict a 2:0 Ghana win, you will lose the bet, as in the eyes of the bookmaker the match ended 3:2.

vii. Correct score

This involves you predicting the exact score in a particular game. This type of bet attracts a higher level of accuracy, and it remains one of the toughest to participate in.

viii. Corners

Staking on corners is another option that you have in the forthcoming world cup. Here, you look at the intensity of a match and predict which team will be the first to concede a corner, or how many will be conceded at the end of the match.