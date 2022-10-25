Don’t Allow A Woman Spend On You As A Man – Tuoyo Ideh

Reality TV star Tuoyo Ideh has given reasons why men should not allow a woman to spend her money on them.

Tuoyo shared this opinion on his Instagram Story and it has sparked reactions from different quarters.

According to the physiotherapist, fitness coach, and part-time stripper, if men don’t have money to foot the woman’s bill, they should forget about it because allowing women to help men financially brings insult.

He wrote: “No let woman spend money on you ooooh, or even let her know your financial state. If you know say you no fit chest bills, leave woman alone,e dey bring insult. Never date a woman who is about competing. You’ll die young if you do.”