Don’t Expect Miracles From Me Always – Antonio Conte Tells Tottenham Fans

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has advised fans not to expect miracles from him due to the number of players that are injured.

Conte made this known after the team’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 53-year-old also stated that he needs time because he has just started the process of building a strong squad.

“The fans have to understand we are doing our best in every moment. The commitment was really high. It is a difficult moment for us as we don’t have three or four players in the squad; then you are in trouble. We have to try to manage and overcome this situation together. This squad can’t allow us to lose four players.

“You see the title contenders in these periods when you play every three days because you need to have depth in your squad. A strong squad with great quality. We have only just started our process. From the Conference League, we are now playing Champions League. We are trying to improve step-by-step, but you need time and patience. With my experience, we are doing well, not the best, but we need time and patience. And to understand ways we can overcome problems in the future.

“If we play one game every six or seven days, we can fight for something important. To play a lot of games every three days, we need to build our path and patience. We can’t invent wins or do a miracle.

“We have just started the process. If someone doesn’t want to listen, it’s not my problem. From my experience we have to have patience. These players want to work a lot but it’s not enough. If we have many injuries it affects our season,” Conte said.