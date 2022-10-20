Ekiti Speaker Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has died of a cardiac arrest.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said, “Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.”

Oyebode, in a statement, titled, “Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, passes”, stated, “The government of Ekiti State regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”

A member, of the Assembly, who spoke to journalists on the telephone, said, “This is shocking Funminiyi Afuye was at the House of Assembly yesterday (Tuesday), so his death is devastating to us. It is a rude shock.

“We learnt he developed sudden complications on (Wednesday) and was rushed to the hospital where he died”.

Afuye was at the thanksgiving service of the new governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday and later chaired the plenary session of the Assembly in the afternoon.