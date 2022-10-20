ENDSARS: Falz, Mr Macaroni, Sowore, Present At #EndSARSmemorial

Nigerian rapper, Falz, Presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore, and Comedian Mr Macaroni were present at the #EndSARSmemorial procession at Lekki Tollgate on Thursday.

Mr Macaroni announced the “peaceful walk” in honour of victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings yesterday.

In a viral video, Falz spoke on the peaceful walk and disclosed that they all came out to honour Nigerians who lost their lives during the Lekki toll gate protest and #EndSARS march two years ago to seek justice.

ALSO READ: End SARS: Police Issue Stern Warning Against Anniversary Protest

Sowore joined other activists who turned up at the tollgate with their cars.

The protesters were delighted to see Sowore at the toll gate as they cheered when he arrived.