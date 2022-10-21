EPL: Aston Villa Sack Steven Gerrard Loss At Fulham

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard after Thursday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

Villa have won only two league games this season and sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard became Villa’s manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

But the former Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

After the defeat by Fulham, he spoke to reporters and said: “Inconsistency has cost us. That’s the position we find ourselves in. I took over the team in a very similar situation. We’ve tried to recruit to get us out of that situation.

“I’m a fighter – it’s in my DNA. I’ll continue to fight unless I’m told differently.”

About an hour later, Villa announced his sack.